Maritime history to be remembered with brand new Waterfront trail

Dundee’s maritime history is set to be celebrated with a new Waterfront heritage trail aimed at tourists.

It is being dreamt up by Dundee City Council with input from the City Centre and Harbour Community Council, Dundee Civic Trust, Dundee Heritage Trust and the Unicorn Preservation Society.

The trail is expected to take in the vast majority of the city centre Waterfront area, from the Discovery to City Quay.

© Supplied

Along the way, it will take in landmarks like the HMS Unicorn and the submarine memorial, serving as an ideal partner to the Discovery Walk at Slessor Gardens that honours some of Dundee’s pioneers.

The trail plan was revealed by Bill Newcombe, chairman of the community council, who said such an initiative was “exactly what we’ve been asking for”.

© DC Thomson

He said: “A couple of weeks ago we were asked to go to the council offices to discuss a maritime-themed walk.

“The community council agreed to that and said (it was) perfect. We’ve offered our help and everything is moving along – I think certainly next year.

“There will be signage and other things put around the area, along with chairs and benches.

“We hope it will take people all around the area, showing them what is around here and what there is to do.”

The community council hopes initiatives such as this will keep tourists in Dundee for more than just the V&A.

© DC Thomson

Mr Newcombe has concerns that poor quality links from the Waterfront to elsewhere in the city are stopping people from exploring the rest of Dundee’s cultural attractions.

He added: “The V&A is doing very well but the whole of Dundee is not successfully keeping them (tourists) here.

“We need to start keeping them here and showing them what’s available in Dundee.

“There’s a lot here.”

The community council has been advocating for improvements at City Quay for many years after a perceived dip in maintenance and interest.

It recently convinced Dundee City Council to re-adopt land alongside Victoria Dock in order to improve its upkeep, and has been a strong supporter of new arrivals such as the Foxlake watersports centre.

© DC Thomson

Alongside its work on the proposed maritime trail, the community council is set to apply for funding to make other visual improvements elsewhere along Dundee’s Waterfront.

It hopes a grant from Sustrans for locally created public artwork on hoardings along the cycle path at the edge of the Tay will have a positive impact on the area’s appearance.

Mr Newcombe said: “If we get the application in by November 25, there is a reasonable chance of us getting that funding to put artwork on hoardings near to the V&A.

“It would be a showcase for young upcoming talent in Dundee. The council is very supportive.

“Sustrans has some ideas for the content but we can work something out that everybody benefits from.”

A council spokeswoman said: “We are exploring a number of options for the possibility of a Maritime trail to be established between Discovery Point and Camperdown Dock along existing footways.

“It is important to note that the process is still at an early stage and a funding request has been made in order for the project to go ahead.”