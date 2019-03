A man will stand trial accused of making homophobic remarks at a city nightclub.

Serving marine Caleb Mowle, 20, based at Faslane, Helensburgh, is alleged to have acted in an aggressive manner at Fat Sam’s, South Ward Road, on February 3 before making homophobic remarks towards Sean Bennett.

Mowle also denies perverting the course of justice by telling police his name was James Blackhill.

A trial was fixed for May 15 with an intermediate diet on April 16.