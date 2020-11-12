Margaret Ferrier: Shamed MP makes first Commons appearance since Covid rules breach

Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier has made her first Commons appearance since being suspended by the SNP for breaching coronavirus rules.

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP has not addressed Parliament since September, when she travelled to and from Westminster after developing Covid-19 symptoms.

She was informed while in London that she had tested positive, but still opted to return home.

Since ending self-isolation, Ms Ferrier has voted by proxy, with suspended Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edward casting a vote on her behalf.

Appearing virtually in a debate this morning on the situation in Hong Kong, Ms Ferrier asked about the immigration route to the UK for British nationals in the region.

The MP lost the SNP whip last month, with Nicola Sturgeon calling her behaviour “utterly indefensible”.

Nevertheless, Ms Ferrier has vowed to continue serving the constituents who elected her, saying she had “panicked” on getting the Covid-19 test result and felt she had no option but to go home, given that she has no flat in London.

The Metropolitan Police announced last month that the MP will face no further action, stating the regulations on self-isolation came into force after she was tested.