Margaret Ferrier: Met police will not take action against MP for Covid-19 trip

Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier has escaped prosecution, after police concluded they could not take action as coronavirus rules governing travel came into force after her trip.

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP has faced calls to quit since it emerged she travelled by train from London to Glasgow while suffering with coronavirus last month.

Nicola Sturgeon has said the former SNP MP’s actions were “unacceptable” and has called on her to resign.

In a statement this afternoon, Scotland Yard have said they cannot take action as the regulations on self-isolation came into force after Ms Ferrier was tested for the virus.

The London force said: “Detectives tested the MP’s account including obtaining and reviewing CCTV and undertaking inquiries to establish the dates of the tests, results and travel arrangements.

“Officers considered possible offences including those under Reg 11(2) of the Health Protection Regulations 2020, which relates to self-isolation requirement.

“However, on detailed examination of this new legislation, and following legal advice, it was concluded that this regulation is applicable only after the September 28 2020.

“In this case the test occurred prior to the September 29 2020 and therefore the regulation does not apply.”

Matter referred to Police Scotland

The force said it is taking no further action but has referred the matter to Police Scotland for consideration.

Ms Ferrier signalled earlier this week that she has no intention to stand down, after she cast a vote remotely in the Agriculture Bill.

In an interview with The Sun this weekend, Ms Ferrier said she planned to “keep fighting for my constituents because that’s who I am.”

She added that she has received support locally in the wake of the incident and has “owned up and apologised profusely”.

Responding to the announcement, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said: “People will be furious that Margaret Ferrier might get off with this scot free.

“She hasn’t lost her job as an MP, she hasn’t been expelled from the SNP, and she hasn’t been charged by the Met.

“Her reckless actions have undermined the vital public health message and many people will be left feeling it’s one rule for politicians and another rule for everyone else.

“The public needs to know that what she did was wrong and cannot be allowed to stand. The SNP must send that clear message by expelling her from the party.”