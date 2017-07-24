Marcus Haber travelled with the Dundee U/20s team at the weekend – while the first team lined up in competitive action.

The striker, last season’s top scorer, was part of a Dark Blues XI that travelled to Govan to take on junior outfit Benburb on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the first team squad featured just one out-and-out striker in the shape of Sofien Moussa during the lacklustre win over Buckie Thistle.

Boss Neil McCann said he was disappointed in his side’s overall performance, but had little striking options to fall back on.

Canadian international Haber, who netted nine goals last term, was nowhere to be seen.

The 28-year-old has been absent from Neil McCann’s squad for the last two games. He last featured in the 2-1 home defeat to Bolton.

However, the Dee gaffer has previously said no one will be forced out of the club.

Haber’s absence from the first team raises questions over his future in Dundee, especially since the arrival of Moussa with both forwards being of a similar ilk.

The Dundee side beat Benburb 2-1 in the friendly.