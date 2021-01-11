Drink-driver who was five times the limit led police on chase through Dundee city centre

A drink-driver caught five times the alcohol limit after being chased by police through Dundee city centre has been fined and banned.

Marcin Kodryaczny was trying to buy vodka at Tesco on Riverside Drive when concerned staff contacted the police.

Officers tried to pull him over but Kodryaczny drove off after stopping at traffic lights.

He was stopped at a further set of lights by an officer who reached into his Vauxhall Vectra and removed the keys.

Kodryaczny had turned to alcohol after losing his job during the first lockdown period.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard that at around 10pm on the day in question, police received a call about Kodryaczny driving under the influence.

Fiscal depute Michael Dunlop said: “Police made their way to the locus but when they approached Riverside Drive, the accused was seen driving with no lights on.

“Police approached behind the accused and activated the blue lights.

“He continued to drive despite the blue lights and stopped at a set of traffic lights on Union Street.

“An officer went to approach the accused’s vehicle but as the lights changed to green, the accused drove through the lights and turned right to South Marketgait.”

Police again caught up with Kodryaczny and this time managed to remove the keys, fearing he would again drive off.

‘I am very sorry’

Mr Dunlop said alcohol could be detected and his speech was slurred.

Kordyaczny, of Thorter Way, pleaded guilty to driving with 110 mics of alcohol in his breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics on Riverside Drive, South Union Street, South Marketgait and Thomson Avenue on April 2 last year.

He appeared personally in the dock before Sheriff Tom Hughes, representing himself.

Following the preparation of social work reports, Kodryaczny said: “I would just like to add that I am very sorry.”

Sheriff Hughes fined him £540 and disqualified him from driving for 15 months.

