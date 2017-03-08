Marchers to gather in Dundee for International Women’s Day

A protest march is due to take place from Dundee City Square tonight as part of International Women’s Day.

The March for Women’s Rights has been organised by the Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre to mark the internationally recognised campaign day, which this year has a theme of Be Bold For Change.

Around 150 people have said on the event’s Facebook page that they will attend, with another 333 registering interest.

In a post on the social network, the non-profit group said: “Come on… let’s inspire, protest and celebrate on Wednesday.”

The marchers are set to gather from 5pm in City Square.