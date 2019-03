Liam McCreaddie, of Balmoral Gardens, will stand trial accused of headbutting a TV.

He denies shouting and swearing at his partner, throwing household items and acting aggressively at an address on Whitfield Rise on January 26. The 23-year-old allegedly butted a television during the incident, causing damage.

Appearing from custody, McCreaddie pleaded not guilty and a trial was fixed for March 28 with an intermediate diet on March 19.