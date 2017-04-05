March in Tayside was one of the warmest since records began — but also among the wettest.

Figures compiled by the James Hutton Institute revealed last month ranked as the sixth warmest, with an average daily temperature of 6.9C — 1.6C above the norm for the time of year.

It marks the warmest March since 2012.

Scotland-wide, the average daily temperature was 5.4C during that period — 1.3C above the long-term average.

In Tayside, the mercury peaked at 17.3C on March 25, which came just three days after it dipped to a monthly low of -2.6C.

It follows the ninth coldest February on record, which saw an average daily temperature of 5.1C.

The rise in temperature saw several scorching days last month, with barbecue weather falling on Mother’s Day weekend.

The long-term average shows that Dundee normally experiences 110.4 hours of sunshine across the month — or about 3.5 hours per day.

However, Dundee basked in the glow for 33 hours longer than normal.

And the mild, sunny days are set to continue for April.

John Mitchell, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “It’s looking like we could be in for a fine and dry start for next week.”

Mr Mitchell said things are likely to change at very short notice.

He added: “But mild temperatures are expected to continue.”

The James Hutton figures also revealed that March was the 20th wettest since records began in 1954.

The wettest day was on March 3 when 31% of the month’s total rainfall — at 17.4mm fell.