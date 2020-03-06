Talkin’ bout their generation… Mods from all over UK expected in Dundee as scooter meet comes to city for the first time ever

They are the mods, they are the mods, they are the mods… and they’re coming to Dundee.

Hundreds of parka-clad, Vespa fans will converge on the city as it welcomes the annual March of the Mods for the first time ever.

Mods and their colourful scooters and outfits will ride through the city on Saturday to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust, while paying tribute to the iconic youth movement of the 1960s and its revival in the late ’70s.

The event will then make its way to the DCA for a screening of 1979 cult classic film, Quadrophenia, which was inspired by The Who’s album of the same name.

This Saturday at #DCAcinema, enjoy one of the greatest films about youthful rebellion: Quadrophenia, which screens as part of March of the Mods 2020.Tickets and more information: http://bit.ly/2NU97lN Posted by Dundee Contemporary Arts on Tuesday, 3 March 2020

Ronnie McCleary, of the local A92s Vespa Scooter Club, said they were looking forward to welcoming hundreds of mods from all over the country to the two day event.

He said: “It’s going to be a really exciting event.

“We’re expecting mods to come from all over Scotland, England and Wales.

“This is the first time the event has been held in Dundee and it’s great that our club has been asked to organise and host it locally.

© DC Thomson

“We have also had interest from Mods and scooter enthusiasts locally.

Ronnie said that the ride out would raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

He said: “We haven’t set a target but we hope to raise as much as possible for the charity.

“It’s such a brilliant charity and we are delighted to be able to support it.”

Over the past seven years March of the Mods has raised nearly £600,000 for young people with cancer through similar events being staged up and down the country.

A spokesman for the event said: “The money raised has played a huge part in transforming the lives of these young people.

“This year we want to do it all over again – even bigger and better than last year – getting us a step closer to our £1 million target for this incredible charity.

“We know we can do it but not without the support of everyone involved.

“March of the Mods supports Teenage Cancer Trust because of the great work they do in supporting young people with cancer as well as their impressive music reputation.

“The charity will be 30 years old this year and with patrons like mod icons Roger Daltrey and Paul Weller this is a great cause for the March of the Mods community to get behind.”

The ride-out begins from the Bridge View cafe on Riverside Drive at noon on Saturday.