As a young cadet in Dundee, Marc McAulay always wanted to be in the air force – but after realising his dream on the front line, he took on a career which would be deemed far more risqué.

The 29-year-old, who was born and raised in Monifieth, joined as a regiment gunner in the RAF in 2012 after dreaming of the career since he was a child.

However, just three years later his life would change completely when he was approached by an adult entertainment agency who asked if he’d like to take part in some photoshoots.

It was the start of another fledgling – yet entirely different – career for Marc, who has gone on to become an adult movie star, making films which are viewed by millions across the world.

He has also become the first Scottish actor to be nominated for a Prowler – one of the most prestigious porn industry awards.

‘I get paid quite a bit more now’

Marc, who now stays in Edinburgh but often visits family in Dundee, admitted the transition happened by chance – and he still struggles to believe just how quickly his career has taken off.

“As a child I was a member of the air cadets and it had always been a dream of mine to join the RAF which I achieved in 2012,” he said.

“However by 2014 I realised I wanted to come out of the service full time and become a reservist.

© Supplied by Marc McAulay

“Around this time there was a competition called Mr Gay UK which was a kind of modelling competition. I decided to enter it just for fun really and I ended up getting through.

“That’s where it all kind of started for me by doing some modelling and I was then approached by adult entertainment agencies who asked if I wanted to get involved.

“Back at that time it was only about £150 a shoot and I had to travel down to London on the night sleeper bus from Dundee bus station. Now if they want me to film they will fly me down or get a first class train ticket, so it’s much better and I get paid quite a bit more now too.

“When I was going to do my first sort of casting calls you are really thrown in to the deep end so it was quite daunting and nerve wracking.

“However the directors seemed to like me and I got my first feature film.

One million subscribers – and counting

“From then on I didn’t expect my career to take off as quickly as it did so it was a lot to get your head around, now the companies I work for reach a global audience and have over one million subscribers which is just absolutely mental.”

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Despite his whirlwind change of vocation, Marc says he was surprised by just how accepting those around him were, including the Ministry of Defence, those in his squadron and his family.

He added: “I was actually really shocked at how decent the RAF and the MoD were about me going in to the industry and still being a reservist.

“Of course they have rules and boundaries but ultimately said as long as I don’t wear my uniform in films or bring the RAF into any of the shoots they were quite happy to let me continue.

“All the guys in my squadron are also fully aware of what I do and despite the occasional joke here and there everyone was really accepting which was great.

Easy to separate acting in films to a real-life relationship

“When it came to telling my family I first told them I was doing a bit of underwear modelling and things like that but when my following was getting bigger I knew I needed to let them know what I was really doing.

“Despite them being a bit shocked they were quite accepting as long as they didn’t see any of my films – I was more than happy with that arrangement as I don’t want them to see any of it either.

“When it comes to personal relationships outside of work I find it really easy to separate the acting in the films to a real life relationship.

“In the adult industry it really isn’t sex, it is long hours in the same positions in front of the cameras.

“So separating the two is really easy for me and when getting into new relationships I have been very lucky in that my partners have either been totally accepting or have known what I do beforehand which is great.”

Despite the adult entertainment industry having a somewhat outdated view of being seedy and unsafe, Marc explains the companies he work with have performer safety at the top of their agenda and rigorous testing is done before every shoot.

And it is not just their physical health they look out for either.

Marc said: “Years ago, people would often give the industry a bad name when it came to safety and their safe guarding measures but it isn’t like that now.

“Every performer who works in the industry with a legitimate agency goes through regular screenings.

“Before each shoot that you book in for you are given a private health check over which costs the agency around £600 each time.

“During this they test your bloods for HIV, screen you for any STIs and also now give you coronavirus testing.

“Whenever you are going to work with another performer you also have to see those medical certificates and sign them off to say you are happy.

“There are also specialised helplines available to those in the industry who may be suffering with mental health issues. They really do care about your safety in every way.”

© Supplied by Marc McAulay

Now five years into his career Marc is one of the only professional porn stars in Scotland and is the first to be nominated for the Prowler Awards where he is up for five categories including Best International Porn Star.

He said: “In history I am the only Scottish person to have ever been nominated for one of these awards and I am up for five.

“I literally couldn’t believe it when I got the email, these awards are like the red carpet of the gay porn industry and all the biggest names are there so it really is like my name is in the spotlights now.

“I look at the winners of previous years and they are now living in America with penthouse apartments and luxury cars even just a year after they have won so that is the goal for me, hopefully by next year I will have my own penthouse too.”