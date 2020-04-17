Marc Almond joins line-up for Perth’s Rewind 2021 festival after this year’s cancellation

The popular Rewind festival may have been pushed back to next year because of the coronavirus outbreak – but that hasn’t stopped the organisers spreading a bit of sunshine.

Organisers of the 1980s festival have released the updated line-up and new artwork for the 2021 festival, which will take place at Scone Palace from Friday, July 23 until Sunday, July 25 next year.

Jimmy Somerville’s Big Band-tastic Boogie and Wet Wet Wet will still be headlining the festival, alongside acts such as Billy Ocean, Queen Symphonic, Bananarama, Heather Small and Tom Bailey.

And joining the 2021 line-up will be Marc Almond.

Marc Almond said: “I am very excited to be playing Rewind in 2021.

“I’ve played Rewind many times before, the experience has always been amazing.

“I really love the passion and excitement of the Rewind audience.

“Get those pink flamingos at the ready and see you in 2021.”

Tickets for the 2021 festival can be ordered online at www.rewindfestival.com