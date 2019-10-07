Marathon 290-mile from Leeds to Dundee raises more than £3,500 for charity

A 290-mile cycle from Leeds to Dundee has raised more than £3,500 for charity.

Matthew Hallam, alongside his wife and cycling friends, completed the ride over three days to raise funds for the haematology ward at Ninewells Hospital, the Paul Skyes unit at St James’ Hospital in Leeds and Cancer Research UK.

On day one the group travelled 150 miles from Leeds to Newcastle.

On the second day they travelled 120 miles from Newcastle to Edinburgh and on day three they travelled the final 65 miles from Edinburgh to Dundee, where they were joined by Birnam and Pitlochry cycling group for the final hurdle.

Matthew’s sister, Emma Gray, said: “In September last year I was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“Three weeks later, Matthew was diagnosed with a rare urethral cancer. I received chemotherapy and radiotherapy at Ninewells, while Matt underwent surgery at St James’ Hospital.

“The money raised will be split between three charities – 40% to both Ninewells and St James’ and 20% to Cancer Research.

“This is our way of saying thank you to everyone who has looked after us.”