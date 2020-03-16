Trial date fixed for Dundee man accused of illegally claiming almost £30k in benefits

A new trial has been fixed for a Broughty Ferry man accused of falsely claiming nearly £30,000 in benefits.

Barry Lowe, of Stracathro Terrace, denies making false claims for employment support allowance, housing benefit and council tax reduction between August 2015 and November 2017.

Lowe, 43, allegedly failed to notify authorities of a change of circumstances.

A new trial was fixed for July.

He is also alleged to have made false statements as part of his claim.