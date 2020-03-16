Monday, March 16th 2020 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Court

Trial date fixed for Dundee man accused of illegally claiming almost £30k in benefits

by Ciaran Shanks
March 16, 2020, 3:55 pm
© DC ThomsonDundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Send us a story

A new trial has been fixed for a Broughty Ferry man accused of falsely claiming nearly £30,000 in benefits.

Barry Lowe, of Stracathro Terrace, denies making false claims for employment support allowance, housing benefit and council tax reduction between August 2015 and November 2017.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Lowe, 43, allegedly failed to notify authorities of a change of circumstances.

A new trial was fixed for July.

He is also alleged to have made false statements as part of his claim.

>>Read more Dundee Sheriff Court news by clicking here

Breaking