Man’s fundraising appeal to buy Dundee pal with cerebral palsy new wheelchair

A Dundee teenager is helping to launch an ambitious £30,000 fundraising appeal to buy a new wheelchair for his pal.

Shain Pedrie, 18, began the fundraiser to help his girlfriend Chloe’s older brother Liam Mason, 20, who has cerebral palsy.

Liam’s current chair is starting to break down and is too large to fit on public transport.

Shain said: “It is just too expensive for him to fix, so he started a Just Giving page and it has raised £260 so far.

“It is a big target to reach, £30,000, but we are just looking at ways of trying to raise it, even with a big sponsor.

“It is a big chair and it is quite wide which often means he cannot get into certain places.”

Shain, from Blacklock Crescent, added: “I am looking for work just now and also looking at ways of fundraising for Liam’s chair.”

Liam, 20, of Tayport, said: “I would feel much safer with a new wheelchair.

Liam’s dad Ronnie, 48, told of his son’s daily struggles.

“It can be very frustrating,” he said.

“The wheelchair is quite big and cannot fit on buses, so he has to get taxis to Fife College. If there is a problem with the chair then I have to travel to Glenrothes to pick him up.

“The chair he has now cost £30,000 and I had to get funding for that, but it is beginning to have problems and the cost to get it fixed would be too high.

“I realise it is quite a challenge to raise the money and we are all thinking of ideas to do that.

“Even the costs for parts for the wheelchair are high. For cushions it costs £300 each and the chair has to be serviced regularly.

“I have been Liam’s carer since he was five years old. I used to work in the gardens at St Andrews University, but had to give that up when Liam’s needs became stronger.

“My wife Avril is registered blind and it was harder for her to cope.”