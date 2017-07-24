A man has been charged with leaving another man’s face permanently disfigured in an alleged knife attack at a Dundee flat.

Michael Hamilton was arrested by police at Burnside Court, in Whorterbank, after reports of a disturbance at the multi-storey block.

Police and ambulance services were called to the scene, where the 24-year-old was arrested by officers.

Hamilton, of Dundee, later appeared at the city’s sheriff court in connection with the matter.

He appeared in private on petition, where he faced a series of charges over the alleged incident — which is said to have happened early on Monday morning.

He is charged with two counts of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also faces an allegation he committed a crime of vandalism, whereby he wilfully or recklessly destroyed or damaged property belonging to another person.

And he faced a fifth charge of assaulting a man in his 20s to his injury and permanent disfigurement.

Hamilton made no plea or declaration when the case called in front of a sheriff.

The case was continued for further examination and he was released on bail meantime.

A date is still to be set for a further court appearance.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed a crew had attended at the flats around the time of the alleged attack and taken one man away for treatment.

He said: “We received a call at 7.30am on Monday to attend an address at Burnside Court. We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

“One male patient in his twenties was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed that officers had attended the incident.

The spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 24-year-old man was charged in connection with an assault at Burnside Court, Dundee, on Monday.

“A report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.”