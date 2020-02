Robert McMillan, of St Nicholas Place, allegedly endangered the public by throwing a speaker through a window.

The 47-year-old is charged with throwing a “large” speaker through a second floor window on the street where he lives on May 24.

It is alleged that McMillan culpably and recklessly threw the speaker out of the window and on to a footpath to the danger of the public.

McMillan had his case continued without plea until later this month.