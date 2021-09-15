News / Local / Fife Man’s body recovered from water at Buckhaven Harbour By Amie Flett and Neil Henderson September 15, 2021, 3:04 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 4:02 pm Police, the coastguard and Kinghorn RNLI attended the scene. A man has been pronounced dead after his body was recovered from the sea at Buckhaven. Police were called to a report of a man in the water at Buckhaven Harbour at around 11.30am on Wednesday. Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat was launched at around 11.40am to assist police in a search. Body recovered from water The man’s body was recovered from the water before lifeboat crews arrived. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe