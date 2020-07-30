Man’s body pulled from River Tay police confirm, with inquiries into death ongoing

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Tay.

It is not known how long the body was in the water and the man’s identity has not been revealed.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

It is understood the grim discovery was made by a port worker, and the lifeboat subsequently recovered the body.

It follows a search, which began on July 19, following reports that a man had been seen entering the water from the Tay Road Bridge at around 5.15pm.

Broughty Ferry’s inshore and allweather lifeboats were called to the scene, along with Coastguard crews from Dundee, St Andrews and South Queensferry.

The Coastguard also aided in the operation, with its helicopter, Rescue 151, being dispatched from Inverness to carry out aerial searches.

Despite an extensive search, which took up most of the day, police said there was no trace of the man.

The search was called off later that night but resumed the following morning, with police divers and the helicopter from Inverness.

For several days afterwards the search continued, with a drone also being used to scan the river for any signs of the missing man.

It is understood that the body was eventually discovered on Monday and that Broughty Ferry lifeboat crews were involved in its recovery.

The identity of the body has not been revealed and is has not been confirmed that the person found was the same man seen entering the water from the bridge.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11.15am on Monday the body of a man was recovered from the River Tay in the Stannergate area of Dundee.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”