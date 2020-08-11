Shock and sadness as police discover man’s body at property in Dundee’s West End

Residents have spoken of their shock and sadness after a man’s body was discovered at an address in Dundee.

Police confirmed the grim find had been made at a property on Peddie Street on Sunday morning, in the city’s West End.

The identity of the man has not been released and while the cause of death is unknown, it is not being treated as suspicious.

It is understood his next of kin have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11.05am on Sunday, police attended a report of a 55-year-old man found dead within a flat on Peddie Street, Dundee.

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, which is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

© DC Thomson

Residents reported seeing a lot of police activity on Peddie Street on Sunday morning.

One man, who asked not to be named, said: “I used to see the man who I was told had died

walking in the street sometimes.

“He seemed a decent lad and always used to say hello in the passing.

“It’s really sad to learn that he has died. I’d like to pass on my condolences to his family and friends.”

© Google

Sheena Thomson, 45, said: “I was walking down Peddie Street when I saw a couple of police cars.

“I wondered what was going on. Someone said they heard someone had died but I didn’t know if that was true or not.”

Another local said: “I saw police activity close to the Hawkhill Tavern. Police went into a building there while others remained outside.

“I also saw an ambulance arrive and paramedics got out and went into the building.

“I heard some guy in one of the flats had died.

“I don’t know how he died but it is really sad to hear that someone was found dead in their home.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson sent his condolences to man’s nearest and dearest.

The West End councillor said: “I am exceptionally sorry to hear about the death of this man.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends at what must be a very difficult time for them.”