The brother of a man who has been missing for months and may be living in Dundee has visited the city in a bid to track him down.

Samuel Townsley, 28, from Irvine in Ayrshire, was last seen in Union Street, Glasgow, in October but police and relatives believe he may now be in Dundee after he was spotted living rough in the city.

His brother Alan Townsley, 21, says he just wants to know Samuel was safe and well.

He told the Tele: “We were in Dundee on Tuesday and this is the third visit we’ve made to the city.

“We’ve been chatting to folk in the street, homeless people, beggars and showing them posters.”

Samuel is described as being 5ft 3in tall with a stocky build and very short brown hair — though his appearance may have changed. Alan said: “The most positive line of inquiry we’ve had is that he is living in Dundee.

“He might be in the city centre near the Overgate or the Perth Road area.

“We have no idea why he has chosen to come to Dundee.

“We have no history here but we think he has maybe become paranoid and thought Dundee would be a way of avoiding any family.”

Alan said the death of their mother Helen four years ago at the age of 46 had a “significant impact” on his brother.

He said: “Samuel was there when she died. She was only 46 and choked to death on some food. Samuel and my father had tried to help her and since her passing he has become more distant from the rest of the family.

“The whole family has been shattered by his disappearance.

“We try to carry on but it is very hard with something like this hanging over your head — especially when it’s your brother.”

Alan, a self-employed gardener, has been making trips to Dundee to speak to locals in his bid to track Samuel down.

He added: “My sister, my wife and I have been up and Dundee is certainly the most positive line at the moment.

“We still believe he is in the city and we’d urge anyone to get in touch.”

Police say Samuel has no fixed address and is known to travel elsewhere in Scotland including Renfrewshire, Lanarkshire and the Grangemouth and Falkirk areas.

They’ve asked anyone with information to contact them on 101.