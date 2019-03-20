Man’s anger after not being told of asbestos in his building

A Lochee resident has voiced his disappointment at the council’s handling of removing potentially deadly materials from his block.

Brian Hannan said workers recently removed asbestos from a third-floor flat in his tenement on Wiston Place.

The harmful substance has been associated with a number of health conditions including mesothelioma, a cancer affecting the lining of the lungs.

Brian said his grandmother had lived in the property before him since the 1960s, when steel beams were inserted to stop the building from subsiding.

Brian claims these beams were clad in asbestos.

The 52-year-old said: “When workers came into the building, I initially thought they were forensic officers in their boiler suits and masks.

“They were removing items from my neighbour’s flat and putting them into a vehicle outside.

“Initially, the workers were reluctant to tell me what was happening.

“They eventually told me asbestos had been disturbed in that flat.”

He added: “I believe the council has a duty of care to tell the other tenants what was going on.

“I’ve been trying to speak to them since to find out whether other flats are affected.

“We helped my gran purchase this former council flat back in the mid-1980s and no one told us there was asbestos in the block.”

Another resident confirmed they had carried out recent renovation work and are now worried they may have disturbed fibres.

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “Asbestos surveys are carried out as part of any refurbishment including replacement of heating, kitchen and bathrooms.

“In this case, asbestos containing material was discovered and, as is usual practice, the council employed a licensed and experienced contractor to safely dispose of it in line with regulations.

“This is done under strictly controlled conditions in a sealed enclosure under negative pressure.

“The material is then removed, sealed and safely disposed of.

“The owner of the adjacent flat has been advised if he has concerns about asbestos in his property he should take his own specialist advice.”