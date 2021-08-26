Manic Street Preachers to play Fat Sam’s Live in Dundee

Welsh rock band the Manic Street Preachers will now play at Dundee venue Fat Sam’s Live next month instead of the city’s Caird Hall.

With the Caird Hall still functioning as a Covid vaccination centre, the sold-out September 29 concert will switch to the new venue in South Ward Road.

A message sent out to ticket holders on behalf of the event organisers also states the show will now be an all-standing event.

‘A great night’

It says: “If you’ve already received your tickets for the old venue, don’t worry – they’re still being accepted at the new venue. All other details will stay the same, and this still promises to be a great night.

“The original venue will still appear in your online account, as well as any event reminder emails you might receive – please just ignore this though, as the new venue is Fat Sam’s, Dundee.”

The band announced the tour earlier this year, ahead of the release of new album The Ultra Vivid Lament. It is due out on September 10. Support for the concert come from The Anchoress.

Further information and FAQs about the gig moving can be found via the Ticketmaster website.

