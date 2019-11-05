Manhunt after teen knocked out at Dundee newsagent

A newsagent was sealed off by police after a teenage boy was attacked and knocked unconscious.

Emergency crews attended Umars Convenience Store on Pitkerro Road, in Mid Craigie, before the 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital on Friday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said officers are following a “positive” line of inquiry into the incident.

It is understood two men and the teenager had been inside the store before the disturbance.

Staff at the store declined to comment when approached about the incident.

One customer said one of the men and the teenager became embroiled in a punch-up.

He added: “I came to get my paper but the shop was shut and had been closed for some time.

“These were all customers who are known to go into the shop on a regular basis.

“I don’t know what triggered it but by all accounts the fight went on around the shop floor.”

The Tele understands the teenager continued to be attacked as he lay unconscious on the ground.

The customer added: “Only one of the men was involved as far as I’m aware but the other man pulled him away.

“When I came past I clocked four police officers on the scene and two paramedics.

“The teenager was on his feet when I saw him leaving.

“By all accounts there had been a bit of blood spilled.

“Police had closed the shop off as part of the investigation.

“I feel sorry for the staff members who were inside the store.”

The Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are following a positive line of inquiry after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted in a newsagent on Pitkerro Road, Dundee, on Friday.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.”