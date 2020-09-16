Fintry woman Mandie’s recycling project bid for those struggling with their mental health

A Dundee woman is hoping that her love of recycling other people’s junk can help mental health sufferers in the city.

Mandie Munro, 49, from Fintry, said she has spent the last seven years trawling skip sites and other people’s cast offs for items she can give a new lease of life to.

Mandie, who is also training to become a peer support worker in mental health services, said that her dream was to use her skills to create a group where others could benefit from working together on recycling projects.

She said: “I am passionate about recycling old things that in many instances have been thrown out.

“It is my dream to form a group where people can come together to do this and at the same time support and guide each other through mental health issues.

“I’ve been upcycling furniture and reusing items for about seven years now and have ideas for eventually having a recycling centre in Dundee to deal with landfill items and community waste.

“I want to teach my skills as a therapy and have been involved with peer support groups in Dundee before lockdown, working with people with lived experience of mental health challenges.

“This is huge in Dundee and I myself have lived with mental health issues due to having fibromyalgia from a young age.

“I took part in a “peer recovery” workshop in October last year and am super motivated to work with these groups to help build confidence and share skills.”

Mandie added: “I would like to find premises where people could come together to do this.

“We would then sell, for a small profit, recycled items and then plough the money back into the group.

“I would hope then that other groups could be created off the back of this and we could go on to support many more people with different issues.”

Mandie said she had spoken with Dundee City Council about retrieving items from some of the city’s skip sites and landfill centres and was in the process of trying to secure funding and premises to get the ball rolling.

She said: “Creating something beautiful out of someone else’s rubbish is very therapeutic and it is also recycling goods thrown away that are filling our landfill sites.

“Everyone has different skills so I foresee a place where everyone can work together in a bid to support and help everyone involved.”