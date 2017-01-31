Graham Cummins revealed video clips of Wayne Rooney and Javier Hernandez inspired him after his goal drought ended with a double in St Johnstone’s 3-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win over Hamilton.

The 29-year-old Irishman had scored only twice this season, the last time in a 1-0 win over Hearts in September but gave Saints the lead at McDiarmid Park in the 53rd minute with a header from a Danny Swanson corner, before sweeping in a Blair Alston pass for his second.

Midfielder Murray Davidson added a third to take the McDiarmid Park side level on points with fourth-placed Hearts.

Cummins was delighted to get back on the scoresheet — with some help from Old Trafford.

He said: “Someone sent me a video with two good clips. The gaffer saw them as well and was speaking to me about them.

“They got me right mentally again and I am going to keep watching them all the time.

“They are clips of games involving Man United, of players missing chances who keep going, and it shows that everyone is human.

“Javier Hernandez (former United player) gets the winner in the 90th minute against Newcastle in a 4-3 game and Rooney gets that bicycle kick against Manchester City years ago.

“He takes a bad touch but you never saw that because people don’t remember something bad if you do something good.

“I did tell myself if I get in there one will finally get in and it might go in off my nose or knee.”

Saints manager Tommy Wright said: “It was one of the performances we are capable of, where we didn’t play particularly well but defended well and put in an improved second-half show.”