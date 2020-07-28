Manchester City youngster Luke Bolton has joined Dundee United on a season-long loan deal

Dundee United have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Manchester City’s Luke Bolton.

The 20-year-old, who graduated through City’s academy alongside rising star Phil Foden, can play as either a winger or a full-back and spent most of last season at Luton Town.

He is new Tangerines gaffer Micky Mellon’s first senior signing since replacing Robbie Neilson and should be available for Saturday’s Premiership curtain-raiser at Tannadice against St Johnstone.

Bolton – who was in attendance at United’s recent friendly against Kilmarnock – said: “It feels good to finally be here at such a prestigious club.

“I know they’ve just come up from the Championship so, hopefully, I’ll be able to contribute to helping them stay up and push for a high place in the Premiership.

“I’ve watched Scottish football for years on Sky Sports and I know Dundee United are a big part of that.

“I want to be able to play consistently week-in and week-out and enjoy my football. Last season at Luton I was happy with my achievements, I played full-back there so, hopefully, coming to United I can contribute to goals and assists.”