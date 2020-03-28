Managing the coronavirus shut down has been my toughest test as Dundee boss, says James McPake

The first year as a manager brings all sorts of challenges but James McPake admits dealing with the coronavirus from a football point of view takes the biscuit.

The Dundee boss has had plenty to deal with during his debut campaign, including heavy derby defeats, issues with the law and a restless home support.

Pressure has always been a major part of the role and it was ramped up during poor spells in the first half of the Championship campaign.

McPake has always had more experienced heads to turn to for advice throughout his time in charge, whether assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl, technical director Gordon Strachan or someone outside the club.

The current complete shutdown of Scottish football, however, is completely unprecedented.

“This is one I can’t go to anyone for advice,” admits Dens gaffer McPake.

“Nobody has faced anything like this. For loads of other stuff you can get advice, going on bad runs, good runs, heavy defeats, good times.

“My first year has been a challenge. I always expected it would be a challenge but there was no way of expecting this to happen as manager of Dundee.

“I’ve got kids not able to get to school like everyone up and down the country, people can’t go to work or getting laid off.

“It is a challenge for me but nothing like (what) is going on in the rest of the world.”