Manager’s tribute to Dundee man Kevin, 50, after tragic stairs fall

Friends and colleagues of a Dundee man who died after plunging down stairs at his home have said he will be “truly missed”.

Emergency services raced to Inverary Terrace in the Law area of the city after Kevin Quinn, 50, fell.

Witnesses told of hearing screaming and crying while police officers and paramedics attended the scene, but Kevin couldn’t be saved.

Following a police investigation, it has been confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Kevin was an employee of Lochleven Care Home, based at Panmurefield Village.

Julie Moore, manager at the home, today paid tribute to her colleague who had worked there for more than four years.

She said: “I think we are all shocked by the sad news.

“Kevin had worked with us since 2012, so he has been here for a while.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“His daughter contacted a couple of staff here on Sunday evening with the news and it was a big shock.

“Kevin was a real people person — a sociable guy and his loss has affected people here.

“People are supporting each other.

“The fact he has worked here for so long along with so many other staff means it’s not nice.”

Meanwhile, tributes have also flooded in on social media to Kevin, who was described as “a popular person” who neighbours said always had mates round to visit him at home.

One friend said: “Was a shock to hear about you mate, you will be truly missed, you were one of a kind KQ xx.”

Following Kevin’s death, police began an investigation into the circumstances and asked neighbours if they had seen or heard anything at the time.

Locals told of seeing an ambulance on the street at around 3pm on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were asked to attend an address in Inverary Terrace following the sudden death of a 50-year-old male.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.”