Manager ‘so proud’ of staff at Dundee care home passing SVQs

Staff at a Dundee care home are celebrating after passing their Scottish Vocational Qualifications.

Five employees at Bridge View House, on Magdalen Yard Road in Dundee’s West End, received their SVQ certificates in social services and healthcare, risk assessment training and health and social care supervision.

The staff also received flowers and chocolates as they were presented with their awards by Caroleanne O’Neill from Tell Training, who supported them through their courses.

There was also a special presentation to housekeeper Ella Lothian, who received a gift voucher, chocolates and flowers in recognition of 26 years service at Bridge View House.

Nursing home manager Heather Allison said: “We are delighted for our hard working staff, who are so dedicated to the residents of our care home, and who study hard to ensure they are always giving the best care possible.

“I am so proud of them all.”