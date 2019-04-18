Manager sets Dundee United a Highland mission of catching Ross County

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has challenged his players to put aside any thoughts of revenge against Inverness this weekend and focus fully on securing second spot.

There is still a slim chance of catching Ross County at the top, though their lead of six points with nine to play for looks a very tall ask.

Should the Staggies get over the line, the Tangerines will have to settle for the play-offs once more and they know only too well how important finishing in second place is.

In the last two campaigns United finished third, first under Ray McKinnon and then Csaba Laszlo, leaving them the mammoth task of winning through three two-legged ties to get to the Premiership.

Four points will secure the runners-up spot and Robbie has urged his players to get it done as quickly as possible.

Robbie said: “First and foremost we need to secure that second spot because that can make a big difference if or when you go into the play-offs.

“You have two fewer games to play.

“I think for the teams that finish third and fourth it is very difficult to keep your energy levels up and maintain them right through.

“So that’s our first goal – to secure at least second.

“We want the top spot if we can get it but that’s out of our hands.

“A win at Inverness almost does it for us, depending what happens elsewhere.

“If you don’t get that then it is midweek-weekend, midweek-weekend, midweek-weekend.

“You end up with six games in 12 days and that’s very tough. Also, these are not ‘cigar out’ matches but rather they are tough, intense and there’s big build-up to matches that you have to win.”

The last meeting between the sides saw the Caley Jags grab a last-minute winner through Aaron Doran in the Scottish Cup but Robbie insists that won’t be in his players’ minds come Saturday.

“It was so disappointing because we lost a last-minute goal because of a bit of slackness at the back.

“To be honest, though, that match has been put to bed and it is about going up there and trying to win this game.”