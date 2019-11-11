Manager Robbie pleased to win Dundee derby after ‘disappointing’ first half

Dundee United hitman Lawrence Shankland looks set to be subject of a January bid from Nottingham Forest, according to reports.

The 24-year-old was a summer target for Forest before signing on at Tannadice and they look set to rekindle that interest in the winter window.

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is understood to be looking to add another striker to his squad to compete with Lewis Grabban and the prolific Scotland cap Shanks fits the bill.

The English Championship promotion-chasing side are believed to have had Shankland watched in Friday’s 2-0 derby win over Dundee, in which he scored (see video above).

Shankland has netted 20 goals in as many games for club and country this season and a seven-figure bid could test the Terrors’ resolve as they bid for promotion to the Premiership.

Meanwhile, United boss Robbie Neilson admits he was pleased to see his side take control of the game in the second-half of the derby after some words at half-time.

After an even first-half, the match at Dens Park was poised at 0-0 but it was the visiting Tangerines which came out stronger in the second period.

© SNS

A Nicky Clark penalty and Shankland’s 19th United goal of the season gave Robbie’s side a second derby victory of the campaign.

“I felt in the second half we did very well,” he said.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“I thought the first half was quite even, both teams were quite direct and there wasn’t a great deal of quality.

“We got into some good areas out wide but didn’t deliver any crosses. We spoke at half-time about trying to get the ball into good areas behind the back four and we managed to do that.

“We were a bit more comfortable in the second half, so I was pleased.”

© SNS

He added: “We just spoke about continuing to do what we did in the first half defensively but I felt we were getting into really good areas out wide but not putting crosses in.

“We weren’t putting them under pressure, we were coming back inside, trying to play square passes and we’d spoke all week about trying to play behind their back four by getting wide.

“We did that more in the second half. Paul McMullan came to life and Louis Appere was making some better runs down the channels as well so credit to the players.

They implemented what were we speaking about it just took until the second half before we did it.”