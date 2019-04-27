Manager may have to pay off staff at Dundee store due to issues with alcohol licence

A city centre store manager is fearing he may have to “re-evaluate” how many staff he can employ following difficulties obtaining an alcohol licence.

Amir Attiq said he wants to continue to work with Dundee City’s Licensing Board after they deferred a licence to sell alcohol in his new city centre store.

The new Nisa Local opened its doors on Meadowside earlier this month but will not be allowed to sell booze after a decision on a licence was deferred, following an objection raised by NHS Tayside.

Amir said: “Our big concern is that alcohol is an important part of how we trade as a business.

“When we opened earlier this month our hope was to be able to sell alcohol. We traded with an alcohol licence at premises on Perth Road near other stores and public houses that also sold alcohol.

“We wanted to continue to trade alcohol responsibly at the current store and we were confident we could do that.

“Because we’ve lost the alcohol trade we may need to revaluate staffing levels going forward.”

Dr Emma Fletcher, a consultant at NHS Tayside, said: “NHS Tayside raised an objection to the application for a provisional off-licence at 4 Meadowside on the basis granting the licence would be in breach of the licensing board’s overprovision policy statement.

“A broad range of research has demonstrated access to and availability of alcohol is linked to increased consumption and consequent health harm.

“People who drink too much risk developing dependence, mental health problems, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease and various cancers.

“This affects both themselves and friends and families.

“The policy was developed to help reduce alcohol availability in the city, thereby aiming to reduce harm related to alcohol and improve health and wellbeing for people, families and communities in Dundee.”

Licensing committee convener Stewart Hunter said: “There has been no decision made on this particular case.

“We do have an overprovision policy in place in the city but we have to consider each individual case.

“Any licenced premises will have a chance to present their case prior to any decisions being made.”