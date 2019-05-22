Manager considering his attacking options for Dundee United’s play-off showdown​

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson faces a “two from three” choice with his attack for tomorrow’s Premiership Play-Off Final first leg against St Mirren.

A virus saw Pavol Safranko subbed at half-time in the semi-final first leg against Inverness last week.

And although the Slovakian came on and scored in the second game against the Highlanders on Friday night, he was touch and go for that one.

Now, though, the 24-year-old is back fit enough to start and will be considered along with Osman Sow and Nicky Clark – the other scorers in that second leg.

“I was glad for all three strikers to get a goal and that gives us a good bit of a headache for this one,” said Robbie.

“Pav is fine again and I will have a think about what way I’m going to go.”

Clark took a knock in a collision with team-mate Paul McMullan last week but he has shaken that off.

That leaves Calum Butcher, who looks set to miss both legs of the final because of a groin strain, the only fitness concern.

Meanwhile, with over 8,800 tickets sold at close of business last night, United will comfortably boast their biggest crowd of the season at Tannadice tomorrow.

That has come as no surprise to the manager.

“That was one of the reasons I took the job. I had been here as a player and I know what the place can be like. I know what the fanbase is like and it is very loyal,” Robbie added.

“It’s been a difficult three or four years for the fans but they still come in their numbers.

“They’re still selling out away grounds, still having good supports back at Tannadice. It’s a massive game for the club and they’ve done it again.”