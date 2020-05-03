Management at local golf club slam ‘mindless’ yobs for smashing up the course

A wrecking spree by mindless yobs on a city golf course has cost bosses over £1,000 in repairs.

Management at Ballumbie Castle Golf Club on Quarry Road revealed a number of tee boxes were smashed just hours after being installed at the course.

Manager, Allan Bange, said the latest incident comes after scrambler bikes had “ripped-up” the 18th green in recent weeks.

The two incidents were the “last thing the club needed” as the course remains closed during the coronavirus lockdown, Allan admitted.

He said: “They’ve smashed up a load tee boxes that had literally just been installed. We reckon this has happened sometime after 8.30pm on Thursday night into the early hours of Friday.

“It started at the third hole, where they stole some of the tee boxes while others have just been smashed.

“Its a massive frustration that this has happened. We haven’t contacted the police, we did contact them about the scrambler bikes damaging the course but no one came out in connection with that.”

Allan explained the course was still closed to the public whilst some maintenance work had been getting carried out safely during the lockdown.

He added: “It’s a tough period for all clubs and organisations but we were just trying to do improvements where and when we can safely, then something like this happens.

“I assume there must have been maybe two or three people involved.”

Alan, who has been involved with the course since its opening in 2000, said a number of members had been left angry over the latest incident

The club posted pictures onto social media, with members blasting those responsible for the mindless act.

One social media user said the longer the courses remained closed to the public the more open they were to being targeted.

Another woman said the incident was “mindless” before adding that those involved has “no respect”.

Allan added: “We reckon that the level damaged caused it totalling up to over a grand.”