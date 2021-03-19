Man accused of walking through Fife playpark with a baby doll impaled on a pitch fork

A Kincardine man is to go on trial for a bizarre charge involving him walking through the village in a balaclava with a baby doll impaled on a pitch fork.

It is alleged that Edward Anderson then entered a children’s play park and also vandalised a memorial garden.

Anderson, 58, of Kellywood Crecent, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and denied the charge.

It is alleged that on February 17 in Toll Road, Elphinstone Street and Station Road, Kincardine, he walked though the village with his face covered with a balaclava whilst holding a pitch fork with a naked plastic baby doll impaled on its prongs, with nails sticking out the doll’s head and ‘DNR’ written across the doll’s head.

The charge continues that he then entered a playpark whilst children were present there, uprooted plants from a memorial garden, shouted and swore at police officers, threatened them violence and made derogatory remarks.

Trial was set for October 25 and Anderson was bailed.