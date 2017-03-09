A man and woman are due to appear in court in connection with an alleged break in to a dead man’s house.

The alleged incident took place on Friday at a flat on Waggon Road, Leven.

The property was the scene of a fire which claimed the life of 32-year-old Scott Kerr on Tuesday February 21.

Today, police said a 40-year-old man and 36-year-old woman have been charged.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Detectives within Levenmouth CID would like to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation.

“Both are scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.”