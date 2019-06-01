Man with ‘deplorable’ record placed under supervision at Dundee court

A man was told his record of offending was “deplorable” as he was placed under supervision for three years.

Ross Ramsay, 37, of Hebrides Drive, was also told to undertake 140 hours of unpaid work as part of a community payback order issued at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence on another offence for three months to assess his progress.

Ramsay admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm, shouting and swearing, damaging furniture and placing his partner in a state of fear and alarm at Helmsdale Drive on April 29.

He also admitted breaching a bail condition on May 21 in Kinghorne Road and Stirling Street by being outwith his home address and breaching bail by being on Helmsdale Drive and contacting his partner on the same date.

Sentence was deferred until a review of his community payback order on July 29.