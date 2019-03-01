Man with chubby cheeks presents weapon and takes cash from victim in Camperdown Park

Police Scotland are appealing for information after a 32 year old man was allegedly robbed in Camperdown Park in Dundee on Wednesday.

The victim was walking on the south side of the park, between the entrance from the Dryburgh underpass and the first entrance on Liff Road at 1pm when the robbery took place.

He was approached by a man who presented a weapon and asked for money. A two-figure sum of money was taken.

The victim suffered a minor hand injury but did not require medical treatment.

Officers are keen to speak to a man described as black, 5’11, medium build, chubby cheeks, dark eyes, 38 to early 40’s in age, wearing a dark blue rain jacket with pockets on the chest with silver coloured buttons, light blue jeans and a plain dark tammy.

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting CR/5300/19 or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.