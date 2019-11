A man accused of producing cannabis at his home address is to stand trial.

Marc Khan, 33, is alleged to have produced the Class B drug from his home on Callender Gardens.

Prosecutors allege that Khan committed the offence between October 5 last year and January 5.

Khan maintained a plea of not guilty when he appeared for an intermediate diet and will stand trial later this month.