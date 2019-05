Dareen Barr, 37, will stand trial accused of a double knife attack.

It is alleged that on November 10 last year at St Thomas Crescent in Arbroath, Barr assaulted Martin Greer by punching him on the head and stabbing him on the body with a knife to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement. Barr, a prisoner of HMP Perth, also allegedly struck Jordan Ross on the head and body with a knife on January 28 at Kinghorne Walk.

A trial was fixed for June 14.