Man accused of driving mobility scooter in Dundee while under influence

A man is accused of failing to provide a breath test after being suspected of driving a mobility scooter while under the influence.

Eric Stewart, who resides at the Lily Walker Centre on Ann Street, is alleged to have failed to provide two specimens of breath to officers at police headquarters on West Bell Street on December 22.

On the same date, Stewart also allegedly failed to provide a urine sample. Both of these samples were requested after he was allegedly seen driving on Hilltown and Ann Street.

Following a motion by defence solicitor Mike Short, Stewart, 39, had his case continued without plea until later this month.