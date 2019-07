Javade Simpson, 20, of Whorterbank, denies a charge of assault.

It is alleged that he attacked another man in Dundee city centre on September 19 last year.

He is alleged to have punched Stewart Kings on Reform Street.

Simpson did not appear in the dock to answer the charge but a plea of not guilty was tendered on his behalf by solicitor Lesley Beatts.

A trial was fixed for October 11, with an intermediate diet on September 19.