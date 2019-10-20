Man who verbally abused police officers after being saved from overdosing jailed

A man who verbally abused police officers after being saved from overdosing has been jailed.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Ballantrae Terrace on Tuesday to assist 29-year-old Gary Gibson.

After being roused in the living room, Gibson became abusive and repeatedly shouted “**** off” at officers before challenging them to fight.

Gibson, of no fixed abode, appeared from custody and pleaded guilty. Solicitor Ann Duffy said Gibson had only been released from custody the previous Friday.

Sheriff George Way returned Gibson to prison for 80 days to complete an unexpired sentence. Thereafter, he will serve a further three months and 15 days.