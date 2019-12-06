Man who verbally abused his ex caught with drug

A man who verbally abused his former partner before being caught with cocaine has been put on supervision.

Ross Carstairs, 38, was also made subject to a non-harassment order, designed to keep him away from the woman for three years.

He admitted shouting, swearing, making offensive remarks, throwing bags and other items, slamming a door, pulling electrical wiring and acting aggressively on August 23 at an address on Church Street, Broughty Ferry.

Carstairs, of the Lily Walker Centre, Ann Street, was also found in possession of 2g of cocaine on North Lindsay Street the following day.

He was placed on supervision for two years by Sheriff George Way.