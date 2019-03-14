Man who unexpectedly had to stay over at Ninewells as a patient shocked at parking fine

The parking firm in charge of Ninewells Hospital’s car park has apologised after initially refusing to refund a patient’s parking fine.

Darren Moore had been sent to hospital by his GP to have a scan for a suspected hernia, but his condition worsened and he was admitted as a patient.

The 49-year-old’s condition deteriorated upon his arrival before he was given morphine to relieve the pain.

Darren had arrived in his white Ford Fiesta on Thursday last week and paid for a parking ticket, expecting to leave the same day.

But the former military police officer, from Balmullo, was not discharged until Sunday.

A £40 penalty charge notice was issued by parking firm, Saba Park Solutions UK Ltd – formerly known as Indigo – on Friday morning last week.

Darren said: “I was in Ward 7 in Ninewells when my condition worsened.

“I was on morphine for the pain.

“I explained to staff that my ticket would expire and no one would be there to move the vehicle.”

Staff at Ninewells assured Darren he would be able to contest the penalty.

Darren said: “I was discharged on Sunday and we appealed the ticket straight away.

“It has happened in the past and we’ve had the parking notice cancelled.

“In this case they had decided to uphold the parking charge.

“The thing is, I can afford to pay it, but it was more the principal of the matter, what about the people who can’t pay the fines? We’d explained the reason I’d been admitted and the circumstances.

“My wife, Lynne, was with her parents in Glasgow.

“We had no one available who could move the car more quickly than the Friday within our family.”

Within its response, Saba Park Solutions UK Ltd insisted it would be upholding the ticket.

Darren added: “I couldn’t believe they were refusing to back down. It’s appalling.”

The Evening Telegraph launched a campaign last year, urging Indigo Infra Dundee Ltd to freeze its fees following a further 10p increase in parking charges.

After approaching the company regarding Darren’s penalty, a Saba spokeswoman said: “We apologise to Mr Moore for any inconvenience caused and have cancelled the PCN immediately.

“We’ll also make sure that our staff are fully aware of all mitigating circumstances to ensure this doesn’t occur again in the future.”