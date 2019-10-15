Man who tried to flee the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court avoids prison sentence

A man who admitted fleeing the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court has avoided a prison sentence.

Daniel Ferrara pleaded guilty to trying to break free from custody by running up a set of stairs from a G4S employee and trying to escape from court and avoid proceedings.

A jury previously cleared the Princes Street man of a charge that he struck a female G4S employee during the incident on November 30 2017.

The 26-year-old returned to the dock for sentencing following the preparation of social work reports.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “In these circumstances I am prepared to go down a non-custodial route.”

Ferrara was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and was placed on a restriction of liberty order between 7pm-7am for six months.