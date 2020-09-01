Man who told Angus GP he had fantasies of killing woman and having sex with her dead body avoids prison sentence

A man who claimed to a doctor that he was having fantasies of killing a woman and having sex with her was today given a community payback order.

Johnathon Hunter, 47, also alleged that he had prepared a substance that he believed was hydrogen cyanide.

Hunter has spent more than a year in prison but will now be released after a judge at the High Court in Edinburgh gave him a sentence that is an alternative to imprisonment.

Lord Tyre told him: “Along with everyone else who has had to consider this case I have found it a very difficult one.”

The judge told him it was clear that he had done himself “no favours” by deliberately exaggerating the risk he posed

Hunter previously admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner that was likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm at Abbey Health Centre, in Arbroath, and at an address in the Angus town’s Sidney Street on July 18 last year.

He stated to a general practitioner that he was experiencing thoughts of sexually assaulting a woman known to him.

He also stated he had sexual fantasies of killing a woman and having sex with her when she was deceased and in furtherance of the commission of such crimes had prepared a bag at his home address and what he believed was hydrogen cyanide.

Hunter originally pled guilty before a sheriff but was sent to the High Court because of its greater sentencing powers and several reports have been prepared on him, including a full risk assessment.

Lord Tyre told Hunter that under the community payback order imposed on him there would be a supervision requirement for three years.

Several extra requirements were also placed on him, including not installing any apps on devices without permission and not to delete search histories.

Hunter, who was in Perth prison, followed proceedings through a video link to the court. He told the judge that he has an appointment with a social worker today.

Lord Tyre told Hunter that he hoped he had learnt from “this very unhappy experience”. Hunter said: “It has been a very scary situation for me. It will stay in there forever.”