Man who threw stool and bit his brother given second chance by Dundee sheriff

A 37-year-old man who bit his brother after throwing a stool has been given a chance to behave himself.

Philip Kane, of Abbotsford Street, carried out the attack on the street where he lives on June 20.

It was revealed his mother and brother had become concerned about Kane’s mental health.

Appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court, Kane admitted punching his brother Francis Kane on the face before biting him above his left eye and pulling him to the floor.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Kane for three months so he could be of good behaviour and engage with psychological treatment.