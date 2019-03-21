Man who threatened Dundee police officers given chance to battle alcohol problem

A man who threatened police was given a second chance after a sheriff heard he’s battling his booze problems.

Andrew McInally, 58, of Ballindean Place, was arrested after a bust-up at his home address on February 15.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, he admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

McInally also admitted issuing threats of violence to police but Sheriff Alastair Brown was impressed by his move to attend alcohol treatment two or three times a week.

He said: “The source of your problem is alcohol and it is greatly to your credit you have done something about it.”

Sheriff Brown imposed a one-year supervision order.